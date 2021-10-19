Oribel Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI)

Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 52,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COLI. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Colicity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $380,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Colicity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Colicity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $975,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colicity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Colicity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,950,000.

Colicity stock opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. Colicity Inc. has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $10.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.71.

Colicity Inc is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

