Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 237,500 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the September 15th total of 325,900 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 505,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEED traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.52. 445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,483. Origin Agritech has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $28.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.77.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Origin Agritech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Origin Agritech in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Origin Agritech in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Origin Agritech in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Origin Agritech in the 2nd quarter valued at $376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Ltd. produces and distributes hybrid crop seeds. It focuses on agricultural biotechnology and an e-commerce platform, operating primarily in the PRC. The firm’s seed research and development activities in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement; and e-commerce activities focus on delivering agricultural products to farmers in China via online and mobile ordering and tracking the source of the agricultural products via blockchain technologies.

