Orora (OTCMKTS:ORRYY) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Orora (OTCMKTS:ORRYY) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS ORRYY remained flat at $$18.00 during trading on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.01. Orora has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

Get Orora alerts:

About Orora

Orora Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies packaging products and services to the grocery, fast moving consumer goods, and industrial markets in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Orora Australasia and Orora North America segments. The company provides glass bottles, aluminum cans, closures and caps, boxes and cartons, point-of-purchase displays, packaging equipment, rigid and flexible packaging, bags and sacks, flexible packaging, and general packaging materials and supplies, as well as recycled paper.

Read More: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Orora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.