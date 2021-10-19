Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 43.4% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.49.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $83.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.56. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $58.77 and a 1-year high of $92.84. The firm has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

