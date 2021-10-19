Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $70,000.00

Equities analysts forecast that Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) will announce sales of $70,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Otonomy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $50,000.00 to $80,000.00. Otonomy posted sales of $50,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full year sales of $230,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $130,000.00 to $320,000.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $350,000.00. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Otonomy.

Get Otonomy alerts:

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 67.24% and a negative net margin of 20,278.95%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIC. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Otonomy during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Otonomy in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Otonomy by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,084 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Otonomy in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Otonomy by 378.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 25,006 shares in the last quarter. 63.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OTIC opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.99. Otonomy has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $6.98. The company has a market capitalization of $107.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 11.25, a current ratio of 11.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Otonomy (OTIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.