Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 27.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 128,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $11,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OSTK. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Overstock.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,824,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Overstock.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,858,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,781,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,578,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,401,000 after purchasing an additional 265,754 shares during the period. Finally, No Street GP LP acquired a new position in Overstock.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,571,000. 74.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $80.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 4.41. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.75 and a 12-month high of $112.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.11). Overstock.com had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $794.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.85 million. Equities research analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OSTK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Overstock.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.40.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.