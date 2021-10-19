Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) to report earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Pacira BioSciences reported earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $3.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $4.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pacira BioSciences.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.02 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 14.35%. Pacira BioSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on PCRX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.33.

Pacira BioSciences stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.08. The stock had a trading volume of 348,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,005. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.07. Pacira BioSciences has a one year low of $45.05 and a one year high of $80.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.73 and its 200 day moving average is $59.62.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCRX. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 2,680.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 5,968.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

