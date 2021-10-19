PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

Shares of PACW stock opened at $48.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.57 and a 200-day moving average of $42.53. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $17.78 and a one year high of $48.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PacWest Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 319,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,702 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of PacWest Bancorp worth $13,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PACW shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

