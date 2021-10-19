PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 39.30%. The firm had revenue of $327.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of PACW opened at $48.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.60. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $48.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PacWest Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 319,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,702 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of PacWest Bancorp worth $13,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Financial raised PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wedbush lowered their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

