PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 39.30%. The firm had revenue of $327.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PacWest Bancorp stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.89. 5,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,506. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $48.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

PACW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wedbush lowered their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 319,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,702 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of PacWest Bancorp worth $13,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

