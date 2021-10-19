Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Acquired by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 144,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.6% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 740,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after acquiring an additional 65,087 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 42.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 529,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 158,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,380,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,603,000 after purchasing an additional 277,805 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,165,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,383,000 after purchasing an additional 192,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 449.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 132,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 108,254 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PTEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.69.

NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $9.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $11.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.37.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $291.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.73 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -3.69%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

