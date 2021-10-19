Paul Haworth Buys 5,000 Shares of GetBusy plc (LON:GETB) Stock

GetBusy plc (LON:GETB) insider Paul Haworth bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 67 ($0.88) per share, with a total value of £3,350 ($4,376.80).

Paul Haworth also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GetBusy alerts:

On Thursday, August 12th, Paul Haworth bought 10,000 shares of GetBusy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £8,300 ($10,844.00).

On Wednesday, July 28th, Paul Haworth acquired 10,000 shares of GetBusy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £7,600 ($9,929.45).

GetBusy stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 66.50 ($0.87). 296,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,010. The stock has a market cap of £32.97 million and a PE ratio of -28.70. GetBusy plc has a twelve month low of GBX 65 ($0.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 112 ($1.46). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 76.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 86.12.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on shares of GetBusy in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

About GetBusy

GetBusy plc develops and sells document and task management software products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers SmartVault, a cloud document management platform and client portal for small and medium sized businesses; Virtual Cabinet, a desktop document management, workflow, and cloud portal tool for medium to large professional service businesses; and GetBusy, a team and client task management, and signatures application.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for GetBusy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GetBusy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.