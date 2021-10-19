Pearson (LON:PSON) Price Target Lowered to GBX 930 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pearson (LON:PSON) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 960 ($12.54) to GBX 930 ($12.15) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PSON has been the topic of several other research reports. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Pearson from GBX 637 ($8.32) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Pearson from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 590 ($7.71) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Pearson from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 585 ($7.64) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pearson presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 692.50 ($9.05).

Shares of LON PSON opened at GBX 615.20 ($8.04) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £4.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67. Pearson has a 12-month low of GBX 484.40 ($6.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 909 ($11.88). The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 745.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 798.47.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a GBX 6.30 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.53%.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

