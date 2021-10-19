Pearson (LON:PSON) Price Target Lowered to GBX 930 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pearson (LON:PSON) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 960 ($12.54) to GBX 930 ($12.15) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
PSON has been the topic of several other research reports. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Pearson from GBX 637 ($8.32) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Pearson from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 590 ($7.71) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Pearson from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 585 ($7.64) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pearson presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 692.50 ($9.05).
Shares of LON PSON opened at GBX 615.20 ($8.04) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £4.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67. Pearson has a 12-month low of GBX 484.40 ($6.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 909 ($11.88). The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 745.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 798.47.
Pearson Company Profile
Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.
