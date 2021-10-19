Peel Hunt Reiterates “Add” Rating for Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY)

Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential upside of 41.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moneysupermarket.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 310 ($4.05).

Shares of MONY traded up GBX 16.45 ($0.21) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 219.45 ($2.87). The company had a trading volume of 7,543,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,221. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 235.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 255.02. The stock has a market cap of £1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 52 week low of GBX 198 ($2.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 311 ($4.06). The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55.

In other news, insider Peter Duffy purchased 4,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 212 ($2.77) per share, for a total transaction of £9,902.52 ($12,937.71).

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

