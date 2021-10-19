Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM)

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 57.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RHIM. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on shares of RHI Magnesita in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of RHI Magnesita to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 4,750 ($62.06) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 4,700 ($61.41) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($57.49) price target on shares of RHI Magnesita in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,380 ($70.29) price target on shares of RHI Magnesita in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,696.67 ($61.36).

Shares of LON:RHIM traded up GBX 226 ($2.95) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 3,180 ($41.55). The company had a trading volume of 681,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,401. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,562.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,054.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.67. The stock has a market cap of £1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.73. RHI Magnesita has a 52-week low of GBX 2,458.21 ($32.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,762 ($62.22).

In other RHI Magnesita news, insider Stefan Borgas acquired 2,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,135 ($40.96) per share, with a total value of £78,845.25 ($103,011.82).

RHI Magnesita N.V. develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. The company operates in Steel and Industrial segments. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.

