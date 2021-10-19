Periscope Capital Inc. Acquires 10,144 Shares of ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:STWO)

Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:STWO) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 700,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,144 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in ACON S2 Acquisition were worth $6,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STWO. UBS Group AG increased its position in ACON S2 Acquisition by 226.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition in the first quarter worth $61,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition in the second quarter worth $66,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

STWO stock remained flat at $$8.21 during trading on Tuesday. 230,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,518. ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $11.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.78.

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

