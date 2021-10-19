Periscope Capital Inc. Boosts Holdings in EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU)

Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 875,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in EJF Acquisition were worth $8,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $100,000.

Shares of EJF Acquisition stock opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.02. EJF Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.52.

EJF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

