Periscope Capital Inc. Purchases 112,102 Shares of Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU)

Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its position in Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 962,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,102 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cartesian Growth were worth $9,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cartesian Growth in the first quarter valued at about $1,990,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Cartesian Growth in the first quarter valued at about $5,446,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cartesian Growth in the first quarter valued at about $16,454,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Cartesian Growth in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Cartesian Growth in the first quarter valued at about $1,478,000.

Get Cartesian Growth alerts:

GLBLU opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.98. Cartesian Growth Co. has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $10.40.

Cartesian Growth Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU).

Receive News & Ratings for Cartesian Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartesian Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.