Periscope Capital Inc. Takes Position in GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIWWU)

Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIWWU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,221,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,259,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GIWWU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GigInternational1 in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of GigInternational1 in the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of GigInternational1 in the second quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of GigInternational1 in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Finally, Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GigInternational1 in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000.

Shares of GIWWU opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. GigInternational1, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.22.

GigInternational1, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

