Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Sold by HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,447 shares during the quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Perrigo during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Perrigo by 31.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Perrigo during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Perrigo by 39.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Perrigo during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Perrigo alerts:

PRGO stock traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $45.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,993. Perrigo Company plc has a 52 week low of $38.20 and a 52 week high of $50.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.11). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $981.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PRGO shares. Raymond James upgraded Perrigo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.