PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,644 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in PetMed Express were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in PetMed Express by 2,711.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 359,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,628,000 after buying an additional 346,235 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in PetMed Express by 635.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after buying an additional 142,611 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PetMed Express during the first quarter valued at $2,475,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in PetMed Express by 138.8% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 134,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after buying an additional 78,075 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in PetMed Express by 1,107.6% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 83,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 76,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

PETS opened at $27.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $549.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.54. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.97.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $79.31 million for the quarter. PetMed Express had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 20.09%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th.

PETS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of PetMed Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

PetMed Express Profile

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

