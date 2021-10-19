Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stake Boosted by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 3.8% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 0.6% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 12.0% in the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 0.9% in the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 26,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 80,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Truist began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday, October 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.42.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $41.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.66. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

