PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management grew its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 21,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 28,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PULS opened at $49.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.68 and a 200-day moving average of $49.73. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.63 and a 52-week high of $49.98.

