Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pharming Group N.V. is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs. The company’s product portfolio includes C1INH. Pharming Group N.V. is based in Leiden, The Netherlands. “

PHAR opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. Pharming Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.35.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pharming Group will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Pharming Group by 173.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pharming Group by 5,208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pharming Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

