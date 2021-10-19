Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $26.00

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.00 and last traded at $27.26, with a volume of 1456564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.51.

PHAT has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $854.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.32.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David A. Socks sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Socks sold 13,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $455,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,371 shares of company stock worth $1,523,703. 39.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 44,801.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 26,433 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 148,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 5,938 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 841.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 80,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 71,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

