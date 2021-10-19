Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its position in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 52,263 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.21% of Photronics worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Photronics by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,367,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,064,000 after purchasing an additional 254,274 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Photronics in the 2nd quarter worth $17,843,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,067,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,723,000 after acquiring an additional 73,538 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 582.4% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 523,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,700,000 after acquiring an additional 446,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 439,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total transaction of $65,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 7,156 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $107,697.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,755.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,171. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Photronics stock opened at $12.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $785.79 million, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Photronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $15.15.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.33 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 6.66%. Photronics’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

