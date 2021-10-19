Pickle Finance Price Hits $11.53 (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. One Pickle Finance coin can currently be bought for $11.53 or 0.00018487 BTC on popular exchanges. Pickle Finance has a market cap of $20.14 million and $13.44 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pickle Finance has traded up 40.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00041475 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.16 or 0.00195801 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.19 or 0.00090061 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001602 BTC.

About Pickle Finance

Pickle Finance (PICKLE) is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,753,410 coins and its circulating supply is 1,746,078 coins. Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pickle Finance’s official website is pickle.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Buying and Selling Pickle Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pickle Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pickle Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

