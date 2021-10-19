Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.77.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays cut Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $67.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.61 and a 200-day moving average of $80.81. Pinnacle West Capital has a one year low of $65.20 and a one year high of $91.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.26. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

