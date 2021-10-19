Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Morgan Stanley

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PNW. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.50.

Shares of PNW stock traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $67.36. 6,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.81. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52 week low of $65.20 and a 52 week high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.39 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 129.5% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 31.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

