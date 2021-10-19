Piper Sandler Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.02. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q1 2023 earnings at $3.36 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

JPM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $166.55 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $95.24 and a 1-year high of $171.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $497.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 284.8% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

