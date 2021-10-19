Piper Sandler Comments on Wells Fargo & Company’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.70 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.52. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.26 EPS.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on WFC. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

NYSE WFC opened at $49.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $51.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.63. The firm has a market cap of $202.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,725,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 45,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 484.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 856,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,452,000 after purchasing an additional 709,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

