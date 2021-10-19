Piper Sandler Raises Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target to $110.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $103.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.88 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.53 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.07 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MS. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.20.

Shares of MS stock opened at $101.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $105.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

In related news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.6% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,321,000 after buying an additional 7,187 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 12.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,006,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,087,752,000 after buying an additional 1,530,364 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 10.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,063,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 77.0% in the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 43,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 18,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,330,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,512,000 after buying an additional 351,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

