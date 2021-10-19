PirateCash (PIRATE) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,517.00

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. PirateCash has a market capitalization of $726,156.66 and $1,517.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PirateCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0282 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, PirateCash has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PirateCash alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000035 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PirateCash Coin Profile

PirateCash (CRYPTO:PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 36,726,070 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PirateCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PirateCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.