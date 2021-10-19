Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) Short Interest Update

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the September 15th total of 2,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PXLW remained flat at $$4.38 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,136. The company has a market capitalization of $229.66 million, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Pixelworks has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $7.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.83.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 40.29% and a negative net margin of 65.70%. The firm had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pixelworks will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PXLW. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Pixelworks in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Pixelworks from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Pixelworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup cut Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pixelworks in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Pixelworks in the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pixelworks in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pixelworks by 104.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pixelworks by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 286,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 29,498 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pixelworks by 727.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 907,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 797,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category comprises of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

