Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) Short Interest Update

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 472,000 shares, a growth of 42.7% from the September 15th total of 330,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Shares of Pjsc Lukoil stock opened at $102.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Pjsc Lukoil has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $103.18. The company has a market cap of $71.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.25.

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pjsc Lukoil had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Renaissance Capital downgraded shares of Pjsc Lukoil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pjsc Lukoil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Pjsc Lukoil by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 199,776 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $18,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA acquired a new stake in Pjsc Lukoil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its stake in Pjsc Lukoil by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 171,902 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,885,000 after acquiring an additional 16,072 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pjsc Lukoil by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 432,490 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,789,000 after acquiring an additional 27,536 shares during the period. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pjsc Lukoil by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 15,230 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Oil Co LUKOIL PJSC engages in the exploration, production, refining, marketing and distribution of oil. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Production; Refining, Marketing & Distribution; and Corporate & Other. The Exploration & Production segment explores, develops and produces crude oil and gas.

