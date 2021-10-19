Plancorp LLC Sells 280 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Plancorp LLC reduced its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 16.7% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 275,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $15,733,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Comcast by 22.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 607,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,656,000 after acquiring an additional 109,986 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 17.6% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 23.5% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 85,171 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 16,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 8.1% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,531 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 9,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CMCSA. Raymond James downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.24.

CMCSA stock opened at $53.22 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $244.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

