Plancorp LLC Takes Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Plancorp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,834,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,023,000 after purchasing an additional 145,368 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 27,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Corteva by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after acquiring an additional 22,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Corteva by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $43.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.83. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.16 and a 1-year high of $49.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.56.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.33%.

CTVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.76.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.