Plexus (LON:POS) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.49

Plexus Holdings plc (LON:POS) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 12.49 ($0.16) and traded as low as GBX 10.25 ($0.13). Plexus shares last traded at GBX 11.20 ($0.15), with a volume of 279,439 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £11.80 million and a PE ratio of -2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 12.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 23.15.

About Plexus (LON:POS)

Plexus Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and services for the oil and gas industry in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It principally markets POS-GRIP, a patented method of engineering for oil and gas field wellheads, connectors, and metal-to-metal sealing, which includes deforming one tubular member against another in the elastic range to effect gripping and sealing.

