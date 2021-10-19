Poehling Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Poehling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BHC. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter worth $42,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter worth $59,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter valued at $86,000. 70.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

In related news, Director Schutter Richard U. De purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $250,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 317,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,930,896.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

BHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.40.

Shares of BHC stock opened at $28.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.08 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.24.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 1,271.62% and a negative net margin of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.