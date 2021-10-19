Poehling Capital Management LLC Buys 7,308 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Poehling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,308 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLV. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 222,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 28,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 63,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 133,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 242,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after purchasing an additional 60,477 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $22.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.42. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

