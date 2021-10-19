Poehling Capital Management LLC Has $2.27 Million Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Poehling Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 20,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 41.4% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.2% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 5,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 14.0% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 207,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,782,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.1% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 51,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.63.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $80.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of -20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.70 and a 200-day moving average of $78.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $27.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

