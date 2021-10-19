Poehling Capital Management LLC Sells 13,053 Shares of Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Poehling Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,053 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Paysafe worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paysafe during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Paysafe by 200.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Paysafe by 28.5% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paysafe during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Paysafe during the first quarter worth about $94,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSFE opened at $7.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Paysafe Limited has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $19.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.31 and its 200 day moving average is $10.69.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $384.34 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Paysafe Limited will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PSFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paysafe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Paysafe from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Paysafe in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Paysafe from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Paysafe in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

About Paysafe

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

