PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) Short Interest Update

PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 781,400 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the September 15th total of 1,115,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PBTHF. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on PointsBet in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a "positive" rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PointsBet from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of PointsBet stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $7.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,323. PointsBet has a 52-week low of $6.72 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.96.

PointsBet Holdings Limited provides sports and racing betting products and services through its cloud-based technology platform in Australia and New Jersey. The company operates through Australian Trading, Technology, and United States segments. It also engages in the provision of marketing and gaming support services, as well as in the retail sports betting and software development activities.

