Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,644 ($21.48).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on POLY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of LON:POLY traded up GBX 28 ($0.37) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,371.50 ($17.92). 1,491,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443,872. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.98. Polymetal International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,014.14 ($13.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,950 ($25.48). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,386.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,702.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. Polymetal International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.75%.

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

