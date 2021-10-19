Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,774 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,890 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Popular were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Popular in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,396,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 35,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Popular by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Popular during the 2nd quarter valued at $299,000. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Popular alerts:

NASDAQ BPOP opened at $79.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.20. Popular, Inc. has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $83.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.90.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $642.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.34 million. Popular had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 30.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.66%.

In related news, Director Carlos Unanue sold 6,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.33, for a total value of $516,641.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Javier D. Ferrer sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $724,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,352 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,225. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Popular currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.67.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.