Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500,000 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the September 15th total of 2,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 10.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

POSH opened at $24.19 on Tuesday. Poshmark has a fifty-two week low of $22.80 and a fifty-two week high of $104.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.94 and a 200-day moving average of $36.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a PE ratio of 19.35.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.33 million. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Poshmark will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kapil Agrawal sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $55,247.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Ggv Capital V. L.L.C. sold 52,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $1,530,524.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 610,134 shares of company stock valued at $17,948,183.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 10,514.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,090,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,668 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 195,415 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $9,329,000 after acquiring an additional 38,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,351,758 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $64,533,000 after acquiring an additional 377,893 shares during the last quarter. 13.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on POSH shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Poshmark in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Wedbush began coverage on Poshmark in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Poshmark from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Poshmark in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Poshmark has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.70.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

