Preferred Bank (PFBC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). Preferred Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $45.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.81 million. On average, analysts expect Preferred Bank to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $68.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.82 and its 200 day moving average is $64.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.50. Preferred Bank has a 52-week low of $32.87 and a 52-week high of $71.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Preferred Bank stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,529 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,526 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.47% of Preferred Bank worth $4,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

