Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Holdings in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) by 77.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,318 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in American Well were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMWL. AtonRa Partners raised its stake in American Well by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 29,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in American Well by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in American Well by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in American Well by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in American Well by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. 40.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on AMWL. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of American Well from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of American Well from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Well from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Well from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.84.

In other news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $957,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Keith Anderson sold 69,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $770,899.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 508,008 shares of company stock valued at $5,196,994 over the last quarter. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMWL opened at $8.35 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average is $12.25. American Well Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a PE ratio of -3.68.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $60.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.28 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 79.09% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. Analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

