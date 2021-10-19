Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Position in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLCB. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $393,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 197,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter.

FLCB stock opened at $25.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.46. Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.94 and a 12 month high of $26.38.

