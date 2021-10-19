Private Advisor Group LLC Has $466,000 Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 68.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,146 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the second quarter worth $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 47.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,598.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services stock opened at $112.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.48. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $58.93 and a one year high of $119.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.23%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.62.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

